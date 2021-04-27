Fergus Falls police responded to a call on Friday regarding a person breaking out a car window near the intersection of Cascade and Vernon avenues.
After speaking with another tenant at the property, police determined that the complaint was unfounded, and instead learned that it someone who lived there had broken the window on their own vehicle to gain access after locking their keys in the car. To confirm, police also made contact with the person who owned the vehicle and learned that they were indeed the party that broke into their own vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.