A report of a grass fire was called in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 22 at approximately 7:24 p.m. in the westbound ditch of I-94 in the area of mile marker 68, as well as another small fire near mile marker 70. 

A vehicle was traveling westbound on I-94 when the driveshaft of the vehicle broke causing the small grass fires. Along with the sheriff’s office, the Dalton Fire Department responded.

Load comments