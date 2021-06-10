Fergus Falls police investigated the cause of a broken window on Tuesday.
A resident living on the 500 block of Peck Street reported that a front-exterior storm window had been broken. The resident estimated that it happened between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 11a.m. on Wednesday. A responding officer noted the window appeared to have fallen and broke on the ground. The officer didn’t rule out weather as a factor.
