A 32-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested Wednesday following a chase that started near West Union and ended near Garfield.
According to the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office, Jay Kyle Roberts was stopped near West Union for a traffic violation by the State Patrol.
During the pursuit westward on I-94, the State Patrol was joined by the Osakis Police Department and Douglas County deputies.
The suspect vehicle avoided tire deflating “stop sticks” during its flight of approximately 33 miles but was stopped after an Osakis police officer conducted a pursuit intervention tactic (PIT) maneuver near the Garfield interchange.
Roberts fled on foot into a swamp after his vehicle was stopped but was soon arrested.
Roberts was transported to the Douglas County Jail for fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, driving after cancellation and a felony arrest warrant. His two passengers were released after law enforcement determined they had not committed any crimes.
