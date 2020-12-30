The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-car crash near Barnesville early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in which a Browerville woman was injured.
Jeanne Kathryn Olsen, 56, was traveling in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 when the 2007 Saturn Ion she was driving swerved left and vaulted off the crossover into the median.
Olsen was transported to Sanford in Fargo with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Assisting at the scene were Barnesville police and fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.