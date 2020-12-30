The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-car crash near Barnesville early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in which a Browerville woman was injured.

Jeanne Kathryn Olsen, 56, was traveling in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 when the 2007 Saturn Ion she was driving swerved left and vaulted off the crossover into the median.

Olsen was transported to Sanford in Fargo with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Barnesville police and fire departments.

