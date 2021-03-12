After turning in an amended plea of guilt Oct. 10, 2020, in the theft of nearly $40,000 of electronic merchandise from the Fergus Falls Walmart store, Ezekiel Octavius Brown was sentenced Friday in Seventh District Court.
Brown had a 15-month prison sentence stayed for 10 years Friday morning by Seventh District Judge Michael Fritz.
Having already served all 64 days of his jail sentence, the 21-year-old St. Paul was assigned probation by Fritz and was ordered to pay restitution.
The maximum sentence for felony theft according to state guidelines is up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of not more than $20,000, or both.
According to court records, Brown was one of four individuals who entered the Fergus Falls Walmart before 5:11 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2018, and stole property. The value of the items taken totaled $39,853.
A Walmart employee got a description of the vehicle the thieves used in their escape along with a license plate number. Surveillance video of the robbery was reviewed and an alert was issued for the getaway vehicle. A Minnesota State trooper stopped the vehicle around 8:58 a.m on Interstate 94 freeway. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as one of the gang.
Brown and another member of the group, Marquis Townsend, were later identified from surveillance video by a detective with the Owatonna Police Department. The two men were arrested Feb. 21, 2019 in St. Paul.
Fergus Falls detective Matt Shirkey learned of other thefts at Walmart stores around Minnesota involving similar methods of operation by the same individuals. In addition to Fergus Falls, the group face charges of theft from Walmart stores in Marshall, Cottage Grove, Monticello, Vadnais Heights, Oak Park Heights, Albert Lea, Blaine and Winona.
