On Tuesday, a man called Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office while looking in a pen with one bull presumed dead and the other presumed injured on State Highway 78.
Officers contacted the owner of the animals, who confirmed the presumptions and stated that they were the result of the bulls fighting. Injured bull was scheduled to be put down on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.