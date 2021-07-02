A resident on County Highway 27 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday about a bull in their yard that had moved to a neighbor's yard.
When the owner of the animal was contacted by a deputy, they acknowledged they were aware that the bull was out, but due to health reasons could not go and get it by themselves. The owner told the deputy they would get help Monday to pick up the bull.
In a related call, also on Monday, a different property owner reported to the sheriff that they had two yearling black Angus heifers that had wandered into their place, and had been feeding them for a week. The complainant had already checked with their neighbors and the heifers did not belong to them. The caller also said the cattle have ear tags and they will keep them until the owner claims them.
