The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office logged a vandalism report Saturday from a resident of Sunnybrook Drive near Vergas.
The investigating deputy noted a bullet hole on the south wall of the structure appeared to be the result of a reckless shot. The damage was estimated at $1,000.
