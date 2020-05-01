A burglary report was given to the Fergus Falls Police Department by a party on Pebble Shores Lane Thursday after items were found missing.
The police officer answering the call found no evidence of forced entry. A back door was found open and unlocked. Approximately $1,000 worth of tools were taken.
