A caller from 320th Street reported someone had committed a burglary at a vacant farm site.
An Otter Tail County deputy found that someone had pried open a garage service door along with a detached, but not in use, house door. Large ruts were left in the yard. Nothing of value appeared to be missing. The value of a replacement garage door is approximately $200.
