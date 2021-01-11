A complainant reported Saturday a burglary in progress at Ackling Construction had been interrupted by one of his friends. The suspect was observed fleeing the scene of the crime.
An Otter Tail County deputy answering the call found the suspect had moved property near the front door of the shop.
The complainant did not report anything missing.
