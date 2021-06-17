The Fergus Falls Police Department responded on Monday at approximately 11:39 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress. 

The complainant, in the 100 block of East Summit Avenue, reported that someone was in the residence with a gun. After investigating, officers found that the complainant had assumed someone was inside their apartment with a gun because they received a notification on their phone that their surveillance camera was powered off. Police searched the apartment and stated they found no one inside.

