The Fergus Falls Police Department responded on Monday at approximately 11:39 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress.
The complainant, in the 100 block of East Summit Avenue, reported that someone was in the residence with a gun. After investigating, officers found that the complainant had assumed someone was inside their apartment with a gun because they received a notification on their phone that their surveillance camera was powered off. Police searched the apartment and stated they found no one inside.
