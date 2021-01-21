The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary complaint at 3:57 a.m. Thursday from a business on County Highway 145 north of Battle Lake.
The caller alleged someone had smashed the glass front door and had taken a large amount of cigarettes. A deputy noted no other damage.
