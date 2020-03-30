The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office was called Saturday when a county resident living on 210th Street reported a burglary.
According to the complaint, the theft of a flat-screen TV, a soundbar and an air rifle with a scope had occurred sometime in the previous two months.
All windows and doors were found to be secured and there was no sign of forced entry.
