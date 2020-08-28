A Vergas man reported a burglary Thursday at his repair shop.
The complainant told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a intruder had gained access to the shop through an unlocked sliding glass window. The time of entry was believed to be between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.
