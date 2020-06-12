A complainant reported finding property missing from her deceased brother’s residence Thursday afternoon.
The caller said a bathroom window had been entered and ammunition, money and a crock had been taken.
The deputy answering the call logged it as a forced entry. The amount of missing change came to $200.
The burglary took place between June 10 at 5 p.m. and June 11 at 2:15 p.m. on 435th Avenue.
