At 2:04 p.m. Sunday a burglary report was logged by the Fergus Falls Police Department at a residence on East Vernon Avenue.

The complainant had been out of town for 11 days and had returned home to find several items missing from the residence. There was allegedly some damage to the complainant’s car as well.

A police spokesman said Monday morning that an investigation is pending.

