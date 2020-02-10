At 2:04 p.m. Sunday a burglary report was logged by the Fergus Falls Police Department at a residence on East Vernon Avenue.
The complainant had been out of town for 11 days and had returned home to find several items missing from the residence. There was allegedly some damage to the complainant’s car as well.
A police spokesman said Monday morning that an investigation is pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.