The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary complaint Monday from a resident of White Quill Lane on Swan Lake.
During the previous five days the complainant had been discovering items missing from his seasonal home and garage.
The deputy who answered the call found that the items had most probably disappeared between October 2019 and July 9.
There were no signs of a forced entry and the owner had no suspects. The estimated value of the missing property was $780.
