When a load of straw bales caught fire on a trailer Friday 9 miles northeast of Pelican Rapids near County Highway 31 and 485th Street, a female hauler dumped them in a ditch.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Pelican Rapids Fire Department responded to the emergency and contained the fire.
