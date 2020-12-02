The Fergus Falls Police Department fielded a complaint from a bus driver who was having trouble with a passenger.

The driver had attempted to kick the rider off the bus because they were not wearing a mask.

After an employee at Olson Oil gave the passenger a disposable mask, the driver allowed them to reboard.

The Fergus Falls police advised the driver that if there were any issues with the passenger at the next stop in Alexandria he should contact the local police to have them removed.

Load comments