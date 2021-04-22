The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a school bus parked on the shoulder of the road near the intersection of County Highway 76/U.S. Highway 10 that had stopped and had activated its hazard lights. Upon further investigation by a deputy, it was determined the driver of the bus said the kids would not wear their masks so he pulled over. The was advised that the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office would not assist with mask mandates.
Bus driver stops bus when students refuse to wear masks
