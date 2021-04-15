An Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches school bus was struck by a passenger vehicle around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday as it approached the intersection at Fir and Friberg avenues near the YMCA. The bus was loaded with a driver, one staff member and seven children. The driver of the passenger vehicle allegedly made a right turn and slid through the ice and snow covered intersection striking the bus near the driver’s side quarter panel. The staff member on the bus reported their neck was sore but they did not choose to seek medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

