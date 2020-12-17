A problem with an employee prompted an Otter Tail County business to request a squad car be posted by their driveway Wednesday.

The female employee had threatened to return after being asked to leave by management while an internal investigation was being carried out into her behavior.

The employee did return and a deputy went to her residence at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to tell her she had been trespassed. The deputy was asked to return keys and company credit cards from the former employee.

