A problem with an employee prompted an Otter Tail County business to request a squad car be posted by their driveway Wednesday.
The female employee had threatened to return after being asked to leave by management while an internal investigation was being carried out into her behavior.
The employee did return and a deputy went to her residence at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to tell her she had been trespassed. The deputy was asked to return keys and company credit cards from the former employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.