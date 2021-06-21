A business owner located on the 23000 block of Old 59 Road, north of Lake Lizzie contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 14 stating that between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. vehicles don’t stop at the stop sign nearby and regularly speed.
He also stated to a deputy that someone is “going to get killed” the way people drive there and would like extra patrol in the area. The complainant also told law enforcement they have cameras (to monitor traffic) if needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.