A business owner located on the 23000 block of Old 59 Road, north of Lake Lizzie contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 14 stating that between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. vehicles don’t stop at the stop sign nearby and regularly speed. 

He also stated to a deputy that someone is “going to get killed” the way people drive there and would like extra patrol in the area. The complainant also told law enforcement they have cameras (to monitor traffic) if needed.

