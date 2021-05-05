A customer from the Wahpeton area contacted a Fergus Falls business on Tuesday stating they had double paid a bill, and were told to contact an employee of the business at a different phone number to get the issue taken care of. 

The employee reported to Fergus Falls Police that they had never contacted this particular customer and were looking for advice. When an officer reached out to the employee, the employee told the officer they wanted to report an unknown number using their name while speaking to a customer. The employee was given advice on the situation from the officer.

