A business on the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police that two vans were damaged behind their building on Monday.
The complainant stated that the damage was in the same location on both vans. A responding officer learned that the left taillight on both vehicles was damaged. Only one vehicle was still in the parking area while police say the other was getting work done. On the vehicle still parked in the lot, slight damage was observed to the body surrounding the tailight. Police also say the vandals are unknown at this time. The complainant stated they would be giving the officer an estimate for the new lens. They also told the officer that they would be installing exterior cameras on the building.
