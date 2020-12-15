A home located at 33402 Big Narrows Loop was ruled a total loss after a fire early Sunday according to a release Monday by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:48 a.m. the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a house fire in Sverdrup Township, 6 miles northeast of Underwood on East Lost Lake.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. It was determined that no one was inside the seasonal property owned by 53-year-old Troy Vareberg of Fargo.

The Underwood and Battle Lake fire departments were called to extinguish the blaze. Ringdahl Ambulance was paged for standby.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  

 

 

