The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report Thursday from a complainant who owned property on Pats Road 1.4 miles northwest of Vining.

The complainant alleged his sister had been at the cabin on Stuart Lake and found a back sliding door broken. The cabin had been entered. There was also damage to a boat windshield and evidence that someone had built a bonfire on the property.

A deputy logged information that a forced entry into the cabin had taken place sometime during the previous two weeks.  Nothing was missing from inside the cabin. The deputy noted the complaint seemed to fall more within a vandalism offense than a burglary.

