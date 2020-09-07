The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report Thursday from a complainant who owned property on Pats Road 1.4 miles northwest of Vining.
The complainant alleged his sister had been at the cabin on Stuart Lake and found a back sliding door broken. The cabin had been entered. There was also damage to a boat windshield and evidence that someone had built a bonfire on the property.
A deputy logged information that a forced entry into the cabin had taken place sometime during the previous two weeks. Nothing was missing from inside the cabin. The deputy noted the complaint seemed to fall more within a vandalism offense than a burglary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.