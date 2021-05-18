Otter Tail County Sheriff deputies responded to a cabin fire on the north shore of Tamarack Lake on Friday at approximately 3:39 p.m.
The old cabin, built in the 1940s, was in the process of being remodeled, and was awaiting an electrical inspection. The sheriff’s office said the family entered the residence to vent the cabin after several rooms were repainted. Windows were opened and fans were turned on in portions of the cabin not awaiting inspection, but they say shortly after, the cabin was soon engulfed.
The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries in the fire, but the structure was deemed a total loss. In addition to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Pelican Rapids Fire Department responded.
