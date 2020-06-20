A lake cabin owner on Otter Tail Lake called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday to report suspicious activity at the cabin when they are not there.
The complainant stated that they have seen suspicious activity at the cabin, including lights turned on and things in the garbage that were not put there by the owner. The owner’s neighbor also mentioned that they had seen lights on in the cabin when the owner was not there.
Deputies checked out the cabin where they noticed that it appeared someone had used the cabin’s hidden key to access the residence. Nothing appeared to be missing, but the bed in the garage had looked disturbed and the light was on. The complainant was going to check the cabin and let deputies know if anything was missing.
