Daggett Towing and Wrecker Service requested assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office after a JCO Farms potato truck turned onto 595th Avenue and tipped over, spilling its cargo into a ditch. According to the deputy answering the call the driver of the truck had left the scene prior to the arrival of help.
Call for help after potato truck dumps load
- Brian Hansel
-
- Updated
- 0
Brian Hansel
Reporter
