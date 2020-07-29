An Otter Tail County resident notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday with an allegation that a neighbor had placed a deer stand on his land and was refusing to remove it.
The deputy who handled the call found the complainant had not given anyone permission to hunt on his land. The deputy advised the complainant to remove the stand and call the sheriff’s office if he located anyone attempting to hunt on his land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.