The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Wednesday afternoon of an aggressive goat.
The caller said he had found the goat in his yard. Hoping to frighten the goat away, he fired a shot in the air. All that accomplished was that it made the goat angrier.
The caller was afraid the goat might come through his window.
The threat was mitigated by the arrival of the goat’s owners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.