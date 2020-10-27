The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Wednesday afternoon of an aggressive goat.

The caller said he had found the goat in his yard. Hoping to frighten the goat away, he fired a shot in the air. All that accomplished was that it made the goat angrier.

The caller was afraid the goat might come through his window.

The threat was mitigated by the arrival of the goat’s owners.

