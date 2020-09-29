A complainant alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday night that he believed he had possibly been scammed out of $7,999 by three men purporting to be representatives of Amazon. The complainant told a deputy he had followed their instructions and signed into a website allowing access to his computer.
Caller afraid scammers gained access to his funds
Brian Hansel
Reporter
