A caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday from Hillside Beach Road after making an alarming discovery - someone had been tampering with the brake lines on his wife’s car.
The deputy who answered the call found the problem was most likely a mechanical one. The man’s wife did not have issues with anyone who might want to do her harm.
