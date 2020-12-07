A caller alerted the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday to what she believed was an overdose by a man living on East Vernon Avenue.
When an officer arrived he found the man sitting in a chair in the living room. The man was both coherent and responsive. EMS personnel identified the only pills present as an antibiotic.
