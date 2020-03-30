A man living on North Whitford Street alleged Friday that people living across the street were pointing airsoft guns at his children.
The Fergus Falls police officer answering the call was told the girl doing the shooting was being supervised inside their garage and the gun had not been aimed at anyone.
The officer advised the girl’s mother that shooting inside the city limits was forbidden.
