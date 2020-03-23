A female who lent her car to a friend alleged the friend gave it to someone else who said they had bought the car.
A Fergus Falls police officer talked to the complainant who said her vehicle was for sale when she lent it to a friend. The friend sold it to a man named “Ron” who claimed he paid for the vehicle. The complainant insisted he had not but she did not want anyone charged. She did want a call if the vehicle was located.
She was advised it was a civil matter.
