A female who lent her car to a friend alleged the friend gave it to someone else who said they had bought the car. 

A Fergus Falls police officer talked to the complainant who said her vehicle was for sale when she lent it to a friend. The friend sold it to a man named “Ron” who claimed he paid for the vehicle. The complainant insisted he had not but she did not want anyone charged. She did want a call if the vehicle was located.

She was advised it was a civil matter.

