Two Otter Tail County deputies responded to a call Sunday after a complainant alleged an airplane had buzzed her house twice. The low-level passes were followed by bright flashing lights and loud noises.
The deputies checked the area. No other complaints were received. They also contacted a flight service operator who said they had no reports on an aircraft accident.
