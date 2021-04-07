A welfare check was carried out Monday by a Fergus Falls police officer after a caller at work alleged his ex could be high on drugs.

The caller said the ex had been yelling, screaming and swearing at their 15- and 12-year-old children.

The officer handling the call found the mother was upset with the 15-year-old. The teenager indicated both they and their sibling were fine and that they felt safe with their mother.

The officer found no evidence of illegal drug use.

Load comments