A nuisance complaint was made at 1 p.m. Wednesday regarding a yellow airplane.

The complainant told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the plane appeared to be a crop duster. It was flying near her house but did not appear to be spraying.

A deputy looked into the matter and confirmed the plane was not spraying nor was it flying at a low altitude. 

The complainant was advised the pilot of the plane was not guilty of anything illegal.

