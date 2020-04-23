A nuisance complaint was made at 1 p.m. Wednesday regarding a yellow airplane.
The complainant told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the plane appeared to be a crop duster. It was flying near her house but did not appear to be spraying.
A deputy looked into the matter and confirmed the plane was not spraying nor was it flying at a low altitude.
The complainant was advised the pilot of the plane was not guilty of anything illegal.
