A caller looking for advice contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday after her brother expressed dissatisfaction with the intended sale of their mother’s home.
An Otter Tail County deputy conducted a property check and observed spray paint on two machine sheds saying “Not For Sale, No Trespassing.”
Two other deputies gathered information that three “For Sale” signs had been moved from property put up for sale.
