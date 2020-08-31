The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Saturday about a hate crime. The caller said a picture had been taken of him by a shopper while he was conducting security for a Fergus Falls business. The photo had made its way onto Facebook along with several negative comments.
The officer answering the call found the complainant had concerns for his safety. The Facebook posting was considered free speech by his employer but he was encouraged to keep contacting Facebook.
