A complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, April 23 looking for assistance to repossess a vehicle.
The complainant stated to law enforcement that he had sold the vehicle to the buyer but had not received payment. The caller attempted to repossess the vehicle but was chased off by the owner and wanted the sheriff’s office to assist in the repo.
Law enforcement advised the complainant that it was a civil issue and that they would have to go through the legal process.
