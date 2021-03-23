A call was made to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 10:03 p.m. Monday from a woman requesting a welfare check on her 44-year-old son.

The caller was worried because the man has a seizure disorder. She thought he might be found at the public water access on Lake Lida.

A deputy located the missing man who said he had lost track of time but was on his way home. The man also said his cellphone was dead. 

