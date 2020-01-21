The employee of a business place in Otter Tail County reported that a “Lt. Shepard” had called at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday and had asked questions about how much money was in the company safe.

He had also indicated he would be dropping by at 4:30 a.m. to perform an audit.

A deputy spoke with members of the staff about options to try and determine the caller’s identity.

