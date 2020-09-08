A caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday asking if their grandmother could track and press charges on a stolen credit card.
According to the report, the woman was refunded by her bank, although she was unsure if the card was stolen or lost. After talking with the officer, the caller was to speak with their grandmother and return a call to law enforcement if they want to proceed with an investigation.
