Fergus Falls police received a call from a resident about four bikes located by Outstate Brewing that they believed to be stolen.
The caller stated they believed one of the four bikes was theirs.
An officer noticed two bikes in the river from the railroad bridge and said they looked to have been there for a long time. The officer was unable to confirm if they were stolen or not.
