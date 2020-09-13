A caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday claiming teenage girls were driving up and down Lincoln Avenue in a gold/silver sedan throwing cheese slices at people. The caller also complained that the sedan had driven the wrong way down the alley behind Otter Cove.
An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the vehicle.
